NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
