Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

