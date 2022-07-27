Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 153,598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Macerich by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

