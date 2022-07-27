Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Invitae stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Invitae has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

