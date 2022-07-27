Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4 %

HLI stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

