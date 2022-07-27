StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

