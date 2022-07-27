Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $81.40

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.