Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,702,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $15,834,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

