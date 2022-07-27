SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

