Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

