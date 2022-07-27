Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,389,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.