Truist Financial Corp Has $475,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after buying an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

