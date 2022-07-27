Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XHE stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.