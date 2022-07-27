Truist Financial Corp Buys 789 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.