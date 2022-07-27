Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $708.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.