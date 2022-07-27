Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $225.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

