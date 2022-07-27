Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,952 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 10.6 %

WIRE opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.