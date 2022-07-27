TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in TTEC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

