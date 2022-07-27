Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($78.57) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

PUBGY opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

