JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
