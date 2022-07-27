JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Announces Dividend

About JD Sports Fashion

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.