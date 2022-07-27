The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

