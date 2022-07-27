Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given New €119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($120.41) to €112.00 ($114.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

