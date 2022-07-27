Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCAAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCAAF opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

