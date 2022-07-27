Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 261.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

