Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZHF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Stelco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

