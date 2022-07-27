Truist Financial Corp Has $545,000 Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Switch by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Switch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 525.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

