Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Acme United has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
