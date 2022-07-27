Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.27.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

