Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

