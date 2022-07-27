Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.25.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

