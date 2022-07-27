Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

