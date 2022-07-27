NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.
NMI Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
Insider Activity at NMI
In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
