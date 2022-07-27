NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

