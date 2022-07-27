Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $764.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,570. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

