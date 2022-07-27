Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.4 %

IEA opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

