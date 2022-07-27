Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $260.67

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.26. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.