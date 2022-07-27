Analysts Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $282.75

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $224.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

