Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $26.71

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.46 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -586.50 and a beta of 1.33.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

