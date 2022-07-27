Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $26.71

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Insider Transactions at ATI
In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ATI Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.46 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -586.50 and a beta of 1.33.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ATI
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
