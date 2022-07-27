Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $65.00

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 899,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after purchasing an additional 256,637 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

