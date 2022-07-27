Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 958.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.57 ($11.55).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.87) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.28) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BVIC opened at GBX 870.07 ($10.48) on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 839.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

