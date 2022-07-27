Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $23.83

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

