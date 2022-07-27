Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $52.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.51.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.