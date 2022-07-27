Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $245.63

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.63.
PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Paylocity Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.96 on Friday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
