Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $245.63

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.63.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.96 on Friday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

