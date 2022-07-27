Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 592.83

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 592.83 ($7.14).

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Price Performance

About Lancashire

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 433.80 ($5.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702 ($8.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.38.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

