BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $37.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $495.27 million, a P/E ratio of -96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.