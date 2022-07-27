Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $228,840.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

