Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 373,081 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 373,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,569,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,580,352.10.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 31,323 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,428.97.

On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,155.64.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,202.31.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSV opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$150.67 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

