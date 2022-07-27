Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 373,081 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSVGet Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 373,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,569,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,580,352.10.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 31,323 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,428.97.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,155.64.
  • On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,202.31.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSV opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$150.67 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

