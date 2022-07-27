Roderick Wong Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) CEO Roderick Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSAQ stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

