Michael R. Dumais Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

