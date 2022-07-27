Kristin C. Peck Sells 9,689 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

