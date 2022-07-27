Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc Buys 118,750 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, April 30th, Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

